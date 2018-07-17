AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Affordable housing on the table in Durham

EMBED </>More Videos

Affordable housing is something a number of people in Durham think is a growing problem (WTVD)

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Affordable housing is something a number of people in Durham think is a growing problem -- especially as the city has gone through a renaissance in recent years.

On Tuesday, dozens offered the county feedback on two redevelopment plans they're looking at for open lots in the 300 and 500 blocks of East Main Street.

"What we're showing the public are the two leading plans the commissioners are comfortable with," said Sarah Odio, project manager for the Development Finance Initiative at the UNC School of Government. "It will be a combination of either plan--both plans include a component of affordable housing so that's going to be critical to any development. They also include market-rate development."

After Odio presented, the 50 or so people in attendance at the Durham Human Services Facility broke into smaller groups.

"We have good proposals to look at and I'm encouraged that one of the proposals makes a very strong commitment to affordable housing," said Jim Svara, a Durham resident. "There needs to be an inclusive downtown that will provide opportunities for people at all income levels and interests to live and this is a major contribution."

Project managers said the county hopes to have a developer who's committed to affordable housing at the table by early next year -- each plan also has a commercial development aspect to them.

There are two additional feedback sessions on the East Main Street Redevelopment Project.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateaffordable housingdurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Could old Durham PD headquarters become housing units?
New bill aims to ease affordable housing crunch for Durham teachers
Fayetteville residents to fight planned low-income apartment complex
Wake County takes steps to solve affordable-housing crisis
More affordable housing
REAL ESTATE
Renting in Raleigh: What will $1,100 get you?
Renting in Durham: What will $1,000 get you?
What does $500 rent you in Fayetteville, today?
Inside Fayetteville's most expensive apartments
More Real Estate
Top Stories
10-year-old killed, 4 people injured in I-40 crash near Garner
Man charged after shopper says he was naked in Cary parking lot
North Carolina state trooper saves puppy from impaired driver
After 3 month wait, Troubleshooter gets stove installed
Employee shot during attempted robbery at Durham Wendy's
I-Team: Pedestrians still gawking at vandalized ACLU mural laced with anti-Semitic graffiti
Durham neighbors fed up with 'dangerous road,' NCDOT getting involved
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes on July 17
Show More
Overturned fuel tanker causes traffic headache in northern Wake County
Bear roams LA neighborhood, takes dip in pool
Utz recalls barbecue potato chips for undeclared soy
Danica Patrick makes ESPYs history as first female host
FDA recalls heart meds that may be tainted by carcinogen
More News