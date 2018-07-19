Fayetteville's most luxurious residential rentals, revealed

We took a look at local listings in Fayetteville via rental site Zumper to pinpoint the city's most luxurious listings.
Read on to see the select listings currently on the market. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
908 Calamint Lane
First off, feast your eyes on this house situated at 908 Calamint Lane. It has a whopping four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Fayetteville is about $1,300/month, this pad is currently listed at $2,500/month. What, exactly, makes it so expensive?
In the house, you can anticipate garage parking, a mix of hardwood and carpeted floors, granite countertops, a kitchen pantry, a bar, two fireplaces, ceiling fans, a covered patio and yard space. Both cats and dogs are welcome in this abode.
Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands.
(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
4019 Beaubien Drive
Then, there's this house situated at 4019 Beaubien Drive. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This pad is currently listed at $1,500/month. What, exactly, makes it so pricey?
The house features a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a fireplace, a dishwasher, granite countertops and a laundry room. There's also garage parking, a patio and a backyard. As snazzy as this house might seem, cats and dogs aren't admissible.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
6213 Kirkwall Road
And finally, here's this house over at 6213 Kirkwall Road. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This spot is currently listed at $1,495/month. What makes it so glitzy?
In the house, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, a breakfast bar, a dishwasher, ceiling fans, wooden cabinetry and a walk-in closet. You'll also find garage parking, a storage shed and outdoor space. Pets are not allowed on the property.
Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands.
(Check out the complete listing here.)