Fayetteville's priciest real estate rentals, revealed

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities.
420 W. Summerchase Drive (Pine Forest)
First off, gaze at this mammoth home situated at 420 W. Summerchase Drive. It has an impressive four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Fayetteville is roughly $1,395/month, this home is currently listed at $1,720/month. What, precisely, makes it so glitzy?
In the home, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a kitchen island and a fireplace. The home also features garage parking and a fenced backyard. Living in this expansive house is a human-only thing: pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent.
(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
106 Woodrow St. (Haymount)
Moving on, there's this impressive townhouse located at 106 Woodrow St. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Fayetteville is approximately $1,050/month, this stately home is currently going for $1,350/month.
In the home, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet, granite countertops, a fireplace, garage parking and outdoor space. Pets aren't permitted in this top-of-the-line rental.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands.
(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
1206 Brickyard Drive (Lakedale)
Then, there's this single-family home situated at 1206 Brickyard Drive. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 1,962 square feet in size. This place is also going for $1,350/month.
In the unit, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and an electric fireplace. The home also offers garage parking and outdoor space. Both cats and dogs are allowed in this sumptuous residence.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)