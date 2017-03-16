REAL ESTATE

Guinness' iconic Luggala castle for sale

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">(Walter Pfeiffer)</span></div>
Have a spare $30 million you're trying to spend this St. Patrick's Day? Consider buying the iconic Guinness Luggala castle.

Located on 5,000 acres of land near Dublin, Ireland, the castle was first built in 1787 and bought in 1937 by Ernest Guinness, the younger brother of Guinness' brewery founder Arthur Guinness.

"Ernest Guinness bought Luggala and gave it as a wedding present to his daughter, Oonagh Guinness, on her marriage to Lord Oranmore and Browne. Oonagh 'imbued Luggala with enchantment' and made it 'the most decorative honeypot in Ireland,'" according to the castle's website.
The 19,0999-square-foot castle is surrounded by picturesque lawns and landscapes and boasts 27 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

"Structures on the property include the main house with seven bedrooms, dining room, large entrance hall, three main reception rooms and library, a four-bedroom guest house and another 17 bedrooms between seven lodges and cottages within the estate."
Related Topics:
realestateu.s. & worldSt. Patrick's Daybeerluxury homesdistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
REAL ESTATE
Program offers Wake, Durham homebuyers assistance
Realtor warns you to watch out for rental scam
Trump Place apartments changing to 'more neutral' name
Frank Sinatra's California Rat Pack home for sale
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Elementary school put on lockdown because of police standoff
20 new flu deaths reported last week in North Carolina
NC Senate Republicans propose billion dollar tax cut
Senator Burr: No indication Trump Tower was surveilled
Jury finds man guilty of murder in beating death of UNC professor
NCCU players get warm welcome home
Boy injured after being hit by Durham County school bus
Show More
Say what?! Cooper picks out-of-state team for NCAA win
Raleigh event focuses on scam prevention
Confrontation between woman, NC store manager goes viral
Police crack down on St. Patrick's Day drunk drivers
Airman from Goldsboro killed in crash
More News
Photos
Growers break out the sprinklers to protect strawberries
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
Snow pics from the viewing area
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos