Have a spare $30 million you're trying to spend this St. Patrick's Day? Consider buying the iconic Guinness Luggala castle.
Located on 5,000 acres of land near Dublin, Ireland, the castle was first built in 1787 and bought in 1937 by Ernest Guinness, the younger brother of Guinness' brewery founder Arthur Guinness.
"Ernest Guinness bought Luggala and gave it as a wedding present to his daughter, Oonagh Guinness, on her marriage to Lord Oranmore and Browne. Oonagh 'imbued Luggala with enchantment' and made it 'the most decorative honeypot in Ireland,'" according to the castle's website.
The 19,0999-square-foot castle is surrounded by picturesque lawns and landscapes and boasts 27 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
"Structures on the property include the main house with seven bedrooms, dining room, large entrance hall, three main reception rooms and library, a four-bedroom guest house and another 17 bedrooms between seven lodges and cottages within the estate."
