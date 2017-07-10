A New England woman has won a court case allowing her to complete work on her 24-bedroom rental home along North Carolina's Outer Banks.that a judge ruled last in favor of Elizabeth LeTendre of Needham Heights, Massachusetts. A Currituck County judge told the county to rescind both a stop-work order issued in September 2016 and a February notice of violation.LeTendre says the $4.6 million house located north of Corolla is a single-family home, which neighbors have contested.Judge Walter Godwin said the house is 95 percent complete and that the county must issue all approvals once it's finished.County Commission Chairman Bobby Hanig says he's unsure how Godwin could overrule the state Court of Appeals, which also issued a stop-work order.