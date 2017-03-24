REAL ESTATE

Kelly Clarkson's luxurious southern estate on the market

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee --
If you're looking to live like country music royalty, Tennessee is calling.

American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson's lavish home is on the market for a cool $8.75 million in suburban Nashville. The 20,000-square-foot home has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and three half bathrooms.

Guests are first greeted by a spacious circular driveway large enough to accommodate a bus. Outfitted with marble floors, the grand foyer features a luxurious spiral staircase.

The chef's kitchen boasts double ovens, a warming drawer, an eight-burner cook top, double fridges and a library ladder for upper cabinets. An attached breakfast room offers a cozy place to dine.

Residents can relax in the fully furnished home theater, and the basement-level recreation room has several built-in bunk beds that are perfect for kid's sleepovers. While the kids play, adults can enjoy a drink in the basement's cowboy bar as they sit on custom, saddle-inspired bar stools.

In the back yard, guests can take a dip in the saltwater pool or spa and enjoy the view of the spacious backyard from the main floor veranda. The four-acre property backs up to the Cumberland River and features a private dock.
