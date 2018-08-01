Raleigh mansion is the most expensive home in Wake County

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --A North Raleigh mansion became the most expensive home ever sold in Wake County.
How much? Try $5.5 million.
The 12,000-square-foot home on Morning Mountain Road near Falls Lake has four bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a pool, and fitness center.
Our news gathering partner the News and Observer wrote the home was purchased by a limited liability company that withheld the name of the buyer but listed the address of investment firm Eli Global.
The previous record was held by a home sold on Oberlin Road that went for $5 million in 2008.