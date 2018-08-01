REAL ESTATE

Raleigh mansion is the most expensive home in Wake County

EMBED </>More Videos

This home in North Raleigh sold for a record $5.5 million. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A North Raleigh mansion became the most expensive home ever sold in Wake County.

How much? Try $5.5 million.

The 12,000-square-foot home on Morning Mountain Road near Falls Lake has four bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a pool, and fitness center.



Our news gathering partner the News and Observer wrote the home was purchased by a limited liability company that withheld the name of the buyer but listed the address of investment firm Eli Global.

The previous record was held by a home sold on Oberlin Road that went for $5 million in 2008.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatemansionluxury homesraleigh newswake county newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,200 rent you in Raleigh, today?
What will $900 rent you in Durham?
What will $1,300 rent you in Durham?
The most expensive residential rentals in Lillington
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News