Renting in Durham: What will $1,000 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Durham if you've got a budget of $1,000/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
201 Finsbury St.
Listed at $995/month, this 1,020-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo is located at 201 Finsbury St.
In the unit, prospective tenants are promised a big family room, a private balcony, carpet and tile floors, a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, an eat-in dining room, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Sorry pet lovers, animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
212 N. Duke St. (Warehouse District)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 212 N. Duke St. It's also listed for $995/month for its 540 square feet of space.
The building has assigned parking and a security system. In the unit, there is an open floor plan, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, fresh paint, energy-efficient windows, separate dining room, large closets, extra storage space and a private deck. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable and bikeable plus has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1413 Clarendon St. (Walltown)
Here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1413 Clarendon St. that's going for $985/month.
The building features private outdoor space. In the unit, you'll get hardwood and tile floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, central heating and air conditioning, a walk-in closet, all appliances and a large master bedroom. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1705 Englewood Ave. (Walltown)
Located at 1705 Englewood Ave., here's a 621-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $945/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and a private outdoor space with a fence. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, fresh paint, an updated kitchen and bathroom and ceiling fans. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)