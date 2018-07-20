REAL ESTATE

Renting in Fayetteville: What will $500 get you?

629 Gable Court. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Fayetteville?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Fayetteville if you're on a budget of $500/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

6454 Applecross Ave., #C




Listed at $500/month, this 628-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 6454 Applecross Ave., #C.

Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, you'll find a patio, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, carpeted floors, air conditioning and wooden cabinetry. Pets are allowed pending the owner's approval.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands.

(See the complete listing here.)

6391 Bingham Place




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 6391 Bingham Place that's also going for $500/month.

The apartment features in-unit laundry, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry.Pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

2160 Wingate Road




Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2160 Wingate Road. It's listed for $475/month.

In the residence, you'll find in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, carpeted floors and wooden cabinetry. The building offers outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

629 Gable Court



Located at 629 Gable Court, here's an 832-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $475/month as well.

Apartment amenities include a balcony, carpeted floors, air conditioning, closet space and a patio. The building has outdoor space. Pets are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent.

(See the complete listing here.)

6445 Starbrook Drive




Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 6445 Starbrook Drive. It's listed for $450/month.

The unit offers a walk-in closet, air conditioning, carpeting and wooden cabinetry. Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
