REAL ESTATE

Renting in Raleigh: What will $1,100 get you?

1040 Wake Towne Drive. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Raleigh?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Raleigh with a budget of $1,100/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

721 Georgetown Road (Five Points)




Here's this studio located at 721 Georgetown Road. It's listed for $1,100/month.

The furnished unit has granite countertops, carpeted floors, closet space and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1040 Wake Towne Drive, #63401-1 (Six Forks)






Next, check out this 775-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 1040 Wake Towne Drive, #63401-1. It's listed for $1,091/month.

In the unit, look for hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

214 Elm St., #B (North Central)




Here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 214 Elm St., #B, that's going for $1,095/month.

The unit features hardwood floors, a stove and a balcony. The building offers on-site laundry and private parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineRaleigh
REAL ESTATE
Renting in Durham: What will $1,000 get you?
What does $500 rent you in Fayetteville, today?
Inside Fayetteville's most expensive apartments
What does $1,700 rent you in Raleigh?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Police: 21-year-old found dead in Raleigh was suspect in robbery
Oops! Amazon Prime Day gets off to a rough start
Fayetteville police looking for suspects in string of burglaries at convenience stores
Wake Forest police seek public's help identifying Sanford Creek Greenway vandals
Charlotte leaders vote to endorse hosting RNC in 2020
Brad Stevens to UNC?: Hornets heading to Chapel Hill
I-Team: First responders suffering from emotional wounds of PTSD
Tense moments after man accused of robbing disabled couple appears in court
Show More
Warrants: Man tried to kill wife with ant poison
10-year-old cancer survivor inspires thousands through his violin
Teen slipped as she was attempting to jump off cliff at Eno River Rock Quarry
Raleigh police looking for suspects in shooting that injured Food Lion worker
Apex man called a hero after alerting neighbor about fire
More News