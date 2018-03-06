REAL ESTATE

Renting In Raleigh: What Will $1,400 Get You?

444 S Blount St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Raleigh? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Raleigh if you've got a budget of $1,400 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

400 W North St., #722 (North Central)




Listed at $1,395 / month, this 758-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 400 W North St.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, secured parking and a fitness center. The sunny unit has hardwood floors, granite countertops and a dishwasher. Sadly, pets aren't permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

444 S Blount St., #215 (Central)



Next, there's this studio condo over at 444 S Blount St. It's listed for $1,375 / month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, generous closet space, a ceiling fan and ample natural lighting. Pets aren't welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

