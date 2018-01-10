The cheapest apartment rentals in Raleigh, right now

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find. Read on for the cheapest listings available as of Jan. 8th.
2916 Oberry St
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom residence at 2916 Oberry St in Wade, which, at 726 square feet, is going for $725 / month. In the unit, expect to find in-unit laundry, and other features. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the full listing here.)
211 Ashe Ave.
Then there's this cozy 260-square-foot apartment at 211 Ashe Ave. in Hillsborough, listed at $795 / month. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, wood flooring, a walk-in closet, and bamboo countertops. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry, and plenty of "modern upgrades inspired by a bohemian design." (See the listing here.)
302 Park Ave., #3
Listed at $795 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom dwelling is located at 302 Park Ave in Hillsborough. The building features assigned parking, and in the second-floor unit, the listing promises in-unit laundry, and "plenty of cabinet and counter space." When it comes to pets, neither dogs nor cats are welcome. (Here's the listing.)
3200 Hillsborough St., #Lindbergh
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 3200 Hillsborough St. in the renovated Wilmont building, is listed for $1,045 / month for its 636 square feet of space. In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, and a dishwasher. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, on-site laundry, and more. (See the listing here.)