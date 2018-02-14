RALEIGH --According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom on Raleigh's Hillsborough Street are hovering around $1,100 (compared to a $1,200 average for Raleigh).
But how does the low-end pricing on a Hillsborough rental look these days and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
211 Ashe Ave.
Listed at $700 / month, this 260-square-foot studio apartment, located at 211 Ashe Ave., is 33.1 percent less than the $1,047 / month median rent for a studio in Hillsborough.
The building features assigned parking. In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and plenty of creative storage spaces.
When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
See the complete listing here
302 Park Ave., #3
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, situated at 302 Park Ave., is listed for $795 / month.
In the second-floor unit, you'll find in-unit laundry and carpeted floors. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome.
See the complete listing here
600 St Marys St.
Here's a studio apartment at 600 St Marys St., which, at 532 square feet, is going for $1,040 / month.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the sunny unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both cats and dogs are welcome.
See the full listing here
---
