The most expensive residential rentals in Lillington

We scanned local listings in Lillington via rental website Zumper to pinpoint the city's most extravagant listings.
Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
31 Brighton Circle
Up first, behold this single-family home over at 31 Brighton Circle. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it spans 1,960 square feet. This living space is currently priced at $1,695/month. What, exactly, makes it so pricey?
The home features both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, a fireplace, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. There's also garage parking, storage space, a patio and a backyard. Pets too can partake in this stately house.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable.
37 Coventry Lane
Then there's this single-family home situated at 37 Coventry Lane. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it's 1,960 square feet in size. This place is also currently listed at $1,695/month.
In the house, you can anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, ceiling fans, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a fireplace, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. You'll also find garage parking, storage space, a patio and a backyard. Pets too are welcome in this sumptuous residence.
Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent.
