What does $1,200 rent get you on Hillsborough St., today?

Curious just how far does your dollar goes in Raleigh's Hillsborough neighborhood? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in this Raleigh neighborhood if you've got $1,200 / month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

600 St Marys St.




Listed at $1,180 / month, this 643-square-foot studio apartment is located at 600 St Marys St. In the sunny apartment, you can expect high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a residents' lounge. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

650 West North St.




Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 650 West North St. (at Glenwood Avenue). It's listed for $1,155 / month for its 540 square feet of space. The building features outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and additional storage space. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
