What does $1,200 rent you in Raleigh, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Raleigh if you've got $1,200/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1031 Nicholwood Drive, #101 (Five Points)
Listed at $1,175/month, this 732-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1031 Nicholwood Drive, #101.
The complex has outdoor space and a swimming pool. The apartment boasts hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a private patio. Animals are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
2715 Kilgore Ave., #C (Wade)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 2715 Kilgore Ave., #C. It's listed for $1,150/month for its 780 square feet of space.
The building has on-site laundry, outdoor space, extra storage space and on-site management. In the unit, there's air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome pending owner approval and additional fees.
Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1040 Wake Towne Drive, #63401-1 (Six Forks)
Finally, here's a 775-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1040 Wake Towne Drive, #63401-1, that's going for $1,146/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include a swimming pool, an elevator, extra storage space, secured entry, a business center, a game room with billiards and a barbecue area. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
