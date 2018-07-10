REAL ESTATE

What does $500 rent you in Fayetteville, today?

1104 Ayton Place. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Fayetteville?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Fayetteville if you're on a budget of $500/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

6450 Applecross Ave., #D




Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 6450 Applecross Ave., #D. It's listed for $500/month for its 628 square feet of space.

The building offers outdoor space. In the apartment, you can anticipate air conditioning, carpeted floors, a walk-in closet and a patio. Cats and dogs are permitted here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

6391 Bingham Place




Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 6391 Bingham Place that's also going for $500/month.

The unit features in-unit laundry, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent.

(See the full listing here.)

1104 Ayton Place




Take a look at this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1104 Ayton Place. It's listed for $495/month.

Building amenities include storage space. In the unit, look for air conditioning, carpeted floors and ceiling fans. Animals are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2160 Wingate Road



Located at 2160 Wingate Road, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's listed for $475/month.

The apartment features laundry hookups, a walk-in closet, carpeted floors and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

317 Bonnie St.




Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom duplex located at 317 Bonnie St., which is listed for $425/month.

In the duplex, you can anticipate carpeted floors, closet space and large windows. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
