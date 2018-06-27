REAL ESTATE

What does $600 rent you in Fayetteville?

1511 Fort Bragg Road. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Fayetteville?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Fayetteville if you've got a budget of $600/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

522 Northumberland St.




Listed at $565/month, this 715-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 522 Northumberland St.

Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, expect carpeted floors, a stove, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Pets are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1511 Fort Bragg Road




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1511 Fort Bragg Road. It's listed for $560/month.

The unit features carpeted floors, a stove, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Dogs and cats are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1107 W. Rowan St.




Here's a 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1107 W. Rowan St. that's going for $550/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a stove, wooden cabinetry and ceiling fans. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
