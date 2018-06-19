What will $1,000 rent you in Raleigh?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Raleigh if you're on a budget of $1,000/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
700 W. Hargett St., #G (Hillsborough)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 700 W. Hargett St. that's listed for $985/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and storage space. In the apartment, there are carpeted floors, a dishwasher, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a porch. One small pet is allowed in this unit.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
528 Wade Ave. (Five Points)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 528 Wade Ave. that's going for $950/month.
In the condo, you'll get high ceilings, hardwood floors, large windows and a stove. A business center is offered as a building amenity. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
807 Daniels St., #B (Hillsborough)
Next, check out this 566-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 807 Daniels St. It's listed for $900/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a stove, generous closet space and ample natural light. Animals are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)