REAL ESTATE

What will $1,200 rent you in Six Forks, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Six Forks? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in this Raleigh neighborhood if you're on a budget of $1,200 / month.

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer as of Jan. 10th, below.

1040 Wake Towne Dr., #63401-1




Listed at $1,156 / month, this 775-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1040 Wake Towne Dr. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, and more. Both cats and dogs are permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

2841 Manorcrest Ct.



Next, there's this studio apartment situated in the Anderson Flats development at 2841 Manorcrest Ct. It's listed for $1,150 / month, and building amenities include a saltwater swimming pool, fitness center, game room with pool and shuffle board, and more. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

1570 Atria Circle




Then there's this 1,121-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1570 Atria Circle (at Meadow Wood Blvd.), which is going for $1,244 / month. In the unit, you'll get high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, garden access, a balcony, and additional features. The building features outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, and more. Cats and dogs are welcome here as well. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinemovingguideRaleigh
