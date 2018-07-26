What will $1,300 rent you in Durham?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Durham if you've got $1,300/month earmarked for your rent.
807 E. Main St., #C116 (Golden Belt)
Listed at $1,295/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 807 E. Main St., #C116.
In the unit, look for air conditioning, concrete flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a patio. The building boasts a fitness center, outdoor space and secured entry. Pets are negotiable.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.
South Dillard Street (Downtown)
Next, there's this studio apartment located at South Dillard Street. It's listed for $1,290/month for its 667 square feet of space.
The building has a business center, an elevator, a fitness center, garage parking, on-site laundry, outdoor space, a residents lounge, secured entry and a swimming pool. In the apartment, expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a balcony, a deck, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
Erwin Road and Douglas Street (Duke West Campus)
Here's a 515-square-foot studio apartment at Erwin Road and Douglas Street that's going for $1,271/month.
The apartment features both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a deck, a dishwasher, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The building has a business center, an elevator, a fitness center, garage parking, outdoor space, a residents lounge, secured entry, extra storage space and a swimming pool. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
501 Finsbury St., #100
Finally, located at 501 Finsbury St., #100, here's a 977-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,245/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking, secured entry and storage space. In the apartment, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.
