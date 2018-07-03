What will $500 rent you in Fayetteville, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Fayetteville if you've got a budget of $500/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
6454 Applecross Ave., #C
Listed at $500/month, this 628-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 6454 Applecross Ave., #C.
Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, expect air conditioning, carpeted floors, wooden cabinetry, a walk-in closet and a patio. One pet is allowed, per the owner's approval.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable.
6391 Bingham Place
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 6391 Bingham Place. It's also listed for $500/month.
The unit features air conditioning, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands.
1104 Ayton Place
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1104 Ayton Place that's going for $495/month.
In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, carpeted floors, a stove, wooden cabinetry and a patio. The building offers extra storage space. Small dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable.
839 Shaw Mill Road
Located at 839 Shaw Mill Road, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $425/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, large windows and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable.
