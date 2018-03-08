REAL ESTATE

What Will $700 Rent You In Raleigh, Right Now?

309 Kennedy St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Raleigh? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Raleigh if you're on a budget of $700 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

211 Ashe Ave. (Hillsborough)




Listed at $700 / month, this 260-square-foot studio apartment is located at 211 Ashe Ave.

In the sunny apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet and built-in storage features. The building features assigned parking. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2914 Ridge Rd. (Glenwood)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 2914 Ridge Rd. It's also listed for $700 / month for its 676 square feet of space.

In the lower-level unit, there are a dishwasher, a wood-burning stove and carpeted floors. The building has on-site laundry and outdoor space. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

302 Park Ave., #3 (Hillsborough)




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 302 Park Ave. that's going for $695 / month.

In the unit, you'll get in-unit laundry, carpeted floors and ample natural lighting. The building has assigned parking. Pets aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

309 Kennedy St. (East Raleigh)




Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 309 Kennedy St. It's listed for $600 / month.

The unit has granite countertops, generous cabinet space and great natural lighting. Pets aren't allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

