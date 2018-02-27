REAL ESTATE

What will $900 rent get you in Raleigh, right now?

Photos: ApartmentList

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Raleigh?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site ApartmentList to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Raleigh if you've got $900 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.

1009 Wade Ave.





Here's a studio apartment in the Oberlin Court complex at 1009 Wade Ave. that's going for $937 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, granite countertops, a dishwasher, air conditioning, and in-unit laundry.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, hot tub, community garden, fire pit, game and media rooms, and more. Dogs and cats are allowed.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

7303 Hihenge Ct.





Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit that's located in the Stonehenge Apartments at 7303 Hihenge Ct. It's listed for $920 / month. In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, granite countertops, in-unit laundry, a patio and stainless steel appliances.

Pets are allowed, and building amenities include a dog park and grooming area, basketball court, pool and hot tub, racquetball and tennis courts, and a gym.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1100 Lenoxplace Cir.




Located at the Lenoxplace at Garner Station complex at 512 West Belden Ave., here's a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment that's listed for $920 / month. In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, balcony, and a storage area.

On the building side, look for amenities like a gym, pool, hot tub, playground, and garage parking. Dogs and cats are both allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineRaleigh
REAL ESTATE
What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Hillsborough, Right Now?
What Will $1,300 Rent You In Raleigh, Right Now?
What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Raleigh, Right Now?
What's the priciest residential rental listed in Raleigh?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
7 Triangle churches make top 100 list of fastest growing in the nation
3 more teens charged in shooting incident at Fuquay-Varina Walmart
Flooded vehicles being sold in NC - can you spot one?
Bill Clinton pays respects to Billy Graham
NC suspect in 2013 rape of 16-year-old returns to Houston
NC Elections board wants more money, new laws for security
Letter claims 17 UNC professors to remove Silent Sam statue by Thursday
Cumberland County teen who killed grandfather with hatchet will be eligible for parole
Show More
Gov. Cooper's Cabinet gets double-digit pay raises
Police: Man turns himself in after fatally shooting man during FB Live
Garner police: Armed, masked man robbed Wake County internet cafe
Anti-UNC posters replace missing national title sign
Water main repair affects traffic flow near Duke's East Campus
More News
Photos
'He never wavered, never:' Public pays respects to Rev. Billy Graham
PHOTOS: Remembering the Rev. Billy Graham
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day!
PHOTOS: Playthrough Gaming Convention in Raleigh
More Photos