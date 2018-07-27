What will $900 rent you in Durham?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Durham if you've got a budget of $900/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1034 Moreland Ave. (Lyon Park)
Listed at $895/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1034 Moreland Ave.
Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, prospective tenants are promised hardwood and tile flooring, both central heating and air conditioning, high ceilings, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, in-unit laundry and a deck. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
1206 Green St. (Walltown)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 1206 Green St. It's also listed for $895/month for its 575 square feet of space.
The unit features hardwood and tile floors, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings, ceiling fans and secured entry. There is no laundry available on-site. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
5800 Tattersall Drive
Here's a 721-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5800 Tattersall Drive that's going for $851/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and on-site management. In the furnished unit, you'll get a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
