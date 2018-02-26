REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Hillsborough, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Hillsborough are hovering around $1,100 (compared to a $1,213 average for Raleigh). But how does the low-end pricing on a Hillsborough rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

211 Ashe Ave.




Listed at $700 / month, this 260-square-foot studio apartment, located at 211 Ashe Ave., is 32.5 percent less than the $1,037 / month median rent for a studio in Hillsborough.

The building offers assigned parking. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

302 Park Ave., #3




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom abode, situated at 302 Park Ave., is listed for $795 / month.

In the unit, the listing promises in-unit laundry, carpeted floors and ample natural lighting. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

600 St Marys St.



Here's a studio apartment at 600 St Marys St., which, at 532 square feet, is going for $1,020 / month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and ample natural lighting. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineRaleigh
REAL ESTATE
What Will $1,300 Rent You In Raleigh, Right Now?
What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Raleigh, Right Now?
What's the priciest residential rental listed in Raleigh?
The cheapest rentals on Raleigh's Hillsborough Street
More Real Estate
Top Stories
I-Team: Bulletproof backpack defends against some guns
Off-duty Durham EMS paramedic saves woman's life
NC superintendent opposes having armed teachers in class
76-year-old man arrested in murder of 72-year-old wife
NC man shot to death during Facebook Live
2 teens turn themselves in for shooting at Fuquay-Varina Walmart
New tax scam deposits refund in your account
Mom's boyfriend to be tried for capital murder in Mariah Woods case
Show More
'He never wavered, never:' Public pays respects to Rev. Billy Graham
Check out the freshest new businesses to open in Raleigh
Mother speaks out after young daughter shown porn in public
Watch: Family rescued as intense fire destroys 16 apartments
Heather Locklear arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
More News
Photos
'He never wavered, never:' Public pays respects to Rev. Billy Graham
PHOTOS: Remembering the Rev. Billy Graham
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day!
PHOTOS: Playthrough Gaming Convention in Raleigh
More Photos