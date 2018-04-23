REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Hillsborough, right now?

827 Daniels St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Hillsborough is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Hillsborough look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Hillsborough via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Raleigh neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

211 Ashe Ave.




Listed at $795 / month, this 260-square-foot studio apartment, located at 211 Ashe Ave., is 23.0 percent less than the $1,033 / month median rent for a studio in Hillsborough.

Building amenities include assigned parking. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and plenty of storage space. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

1215 Hillsborough St., #N




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1215 Hillsborough St., is listed for $850 / month.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, built-in shelves and hardwood flooring. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

827 Daniels St., #C




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 827 Daniels St., which, at 566-square-feet, is going for $1,075 / month.

In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and plenty of closet space. Pets are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)
