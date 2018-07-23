What's the cheapest rental available in Raleigh?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Raleigh via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
528 Wade Ave.
Here's this condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 528 Wade Ave. in Five Points, listed at $925/month.
In the unit, expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a stove and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.
705 W. Morgan St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 705 W. Morgan St. in Hillsborough, is listed for $995/month for its 750 square feet of space.
The apartment features central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, wooden cabinetry and built-in storage features. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. Building amenities include off-street parking and on-site laundry.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has excellent transit.
1000 Nicholwood Drive, #103
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1000 Nicholwood Drive, #103 in Five Points, which, with 730 square feet, is going for $1,050/month.
Building amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor space. In the unit, expect air conditioning, carpeted floors, a fireplace, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
214 Elm St., #B
Listed at $1,095/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 214 Elm St., #B in North Central.
The unit features hardwood flooring, a stove, wooden cabinetry and a balcony. Animals are not allowed. Building amenities include on-site laundry and parking.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
