What's the priciest residential rental available in Raleigh?

We took a peek at local listings in Raleigh via rental website Zumper to identify the city's most extravagant listings.
Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
510 Glenwood Ave., #510 (Hillsborough)
Check out this fabulous condo located at 510 Glenwood Ave. in Hillsborough. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's 1,760 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Raleigh is approximately $1,350/month, this spot is currently listed at $2,700/month.
In the condo, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a wine fridge, a fireplace, spacious closets and large windows. The building offers two parking spots. As fancy-shmancy as this set-up might sound, cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
507 Oakwood Ave. (North Central)
Next, check out this single-family home over at 507 Oakwood Ave. in North Central. It has two bedrooms and one bathroom, and it spans 1,697 square feet. This pad is currently listed at $2,400/month.
The home features hardwood floors, a laundry room, a decorative fireplace, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island, built-in storage features, a front porch and outdoor space. Pets too are welcome in this luxurious abode.
Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and boasts excellent transit options.
400 W. North St., #1526 (North Central)
And finally, there's this fantastic condo located at 400 W. North St. in North Central. It has one bedrooms and one bathroom, and it encompasses 1,021 square feet. Whereas the average price for a one-bedroom rental in Raleigh is roughly $1,095/month, this place is currently priced at $1,725/month. What makes it so pricey?
In the condo, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, generous closet space, a breakfast bar and large windows. The building boasts a swimming pool, a fitness center, additional storage space and secured entry. Canines are welcome in this fashionable residence.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
