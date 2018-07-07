Reckless driver report helps police find missing man

Cpl Youngblood and Ofc Edelman were able to locate the subject of a Silver Alert and reunite him with his family. Ofc Edelman needs a new front bumper as the subject was unable to put his car in park.@Chatham911 @chathamjournal @ChathCoLineNews pic.twitter.com/3LiPerLWvk — Pittsboro Police Department (@PBOPolice) July 7, 2018

A call about a reckless driver resulted in police discovering a man who was the subject of a distant silver alert.Pittsboro police said they got a call about a reckless driver and were able to stop the vehicle on the NC 87 connector near NC 902.Officers discovered the man was the subject of a silver alert 100 miles away.Police got the man medical attention and contacted his family.No other information has been released.