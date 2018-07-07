Reckless driver report helps police find missing man

EMBED </>More Videos

Reckless driver report leads police finding missing man (WTVD)

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
A call about a reckless driver resulted in police discovering a man who was the subject of a distant silver alert.

Pittsboro police said they got a call about a reckless driver and were able to stop the vehicle on the NC 87 connector near NC 902.

Officers discovered the man was the subject of a silver alert 100 miles away.

Police got the man medical attention and contacted his family.

No other information has been released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
reckless drivingsilver alertPittsboro
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Virginia man shoots father, an NC native
Driver rescued after being stranded on flooded SUV
Fires and flash floods mark wild weather day in Wake County
Clayton woman shot at home while lying in bed
Record 89-degree water temp recorded off NC coast
Tropical depression lurks off North Carolina coast
39th Festival for the Eno draws crowds
Trapped Thai soccer team: These are the 12 players and their coach
Show More
Statue of Liberty stamp mistake to cost Postal Service $3.5M
WHOA! Fisher loses her catch to shark in spectacular fashion
Police searching for dark vehicle tied to overnight drive-by shooting in Durham
Property manager calls cops on man for wearing socks in pool
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
More News