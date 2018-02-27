RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

7 Triangle churches make top 100 list of fastest growing in the nation

EMBED </>More Videos

Outreach Magazine has listed seven churches in the Triangle within their top 100 fastest growing churches in the nation.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
When megachurches rose to popularity more than 30 years ago, they were some of the first to use big screens, technology, contemporary music and smaller groups to connect people.

Today, all of those elements seem to be a few key ingredients of what helps propel some churches in our area to rapid growth. According to the National Association of Evangelicals, the main characteristics in growing churches are biblical teaching, an outward focus, and a strong vision or mission.

Churches across the Triangle are seeing rapid growth.



But, a dynamic pastor, engaging worship band, and the best technology seem to be other elements these churches use to their advantage for growth.

"The foundational truths haven't changed," explained Senior Pastor Andy Thompson of World Overcomers Christian Church in the Triangle. "'It's the approach to how it's delivered," he said. "We're all in this thing together."

EMBED More News Videos

Seven triangle churches are listed in Outreach Magazine's Top 100 fastest growing churches in the nation.



Seven of the fastest-growing Protestant churches in the nation are located in the Triangle. Outreach Magazine listed the 100 fastest growing churches in the nation and seven in Central North Carolina made the list.

#8) Elevation Church

#20) World Overcomers

#22. Newhope Church

#37 The Point Church

#38 Manna Church

#74. Hope Community

#98. The Summit Church
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
religionchurchRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Bill Clinton pays respects to Billy Graham
Construction begins on Raleigh cathedral's pipe organ
Thousands pay their respects to the Rev. Billy Graham
Trump to attend Rev. Billy Graham's funeral on Friday
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
3 more teens charged in shooting incident at Fuquay-Varina Walmart
Flooded vehicles being sold in NC - can you spot one?
Bill Clinton pays respects to Billy Graham
NC suspect in 2013 rape of 16-year-old returns to Houston
NC Elections board wants more money, new laws for security
What will $900 rent get you in Raleigh, right now?
Letter claims 17 UNC professors to remove Silent Sam statue by Thursday
Cumberland County teen who killed grandfather with hatchet will be eligible for parole
Show More
Gov. Cooper's Cabinet gets double-digit pay raises
Police: Man turns himself in after fatally shooting man during FB Live
Garner police: Armed, masked man robbed Wake County internet cafe
Anti-UNC posters replace missing national title sign
Water main repair affects traffic flow near Duke's East Campus
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Feb. 27, 2018
Flooded vehicles being sold in NC - can you spot one?
Water main repair affects traffic flow near Duke's East Campus
Garner police: Armed, masked man robbed Wake County internet cafe
More Video