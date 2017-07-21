RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

ABC11 takes sneak peek at Raleigh's new cathedral

An update on Raleigh's new cathedral.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
ABC11 got a sneak peek inside the Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral ahead of its dedication next week.

The Diocese of Raleigh has asked we not share the images until after the dedication Mass next Wednesday.

Crews are still putting the finishing touches on the 2,000-seat house of worship. They're cleaning, installing lights and testing out the sound system.

Massive doors lead you inside the Cathedral, which features intricate stained glass windows, shiny wooden pews and an ornate altar surrounded by marble.

The project, which broke ground in January of 2015, cost $45.7 million and is completely funded.

Officials from the Diocese of Raleigh say the Cathedral is needed because of the tremendous growth of Catholics in the 54 counties they serve.

The number of Catholics in the diocese has more than doubled from just seven years ago, according to numbers from the diocese.

"Now with having over 500,000 Catholics we need a larger home," said Rev. Monsignor David Brockman, Diocese of Raleigh Vicar General. "The family has grown, and so how exciting that we can have a home here."

Newly-named Bishop Luis Rafael Zarama will be at the dedication, as will former Bishop Michael Burbidge, who is now with the Diocese of Arlington, and played a pivotal role in making the cathedral a reality.

Both bishops will talk to the media on Wednesday, the day of the dedication Mass.

ABC11 will show you the inside of the Cathedral during our evening newscast on Wednesday. The dedication mass is being streamed on the Diocese of Raleigh YouTube Channel.
