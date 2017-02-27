Chapel Hill man recalls life of fear at western NC church

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1776689" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> John Cooper describes being introduced to blasting, when he was just 3 years old.

John Cooper said he was just a baby when his family became part of Word of Faith Fellowship in Spindale, North Carolina. He said his dad had been in the Navy and he was trying to get into pastoring and heard that Word of Faith Fellowship had a Bible school.Cooper's entire childhood is with the church. One of his earliest memories was inside an area called the Lower Building when he was just 3 years old."I remember they were doing like their prayer, they called it blasting which is basically them screaming at the top of their lungs," Cooper recalled. "This guy just grabbed my head, he had a really tight grip on my head and was just screaming at me."Cooper said violence was common practice in getting out the demons. He was actually one of the first to reach out to the media, specifically The Associated Press, about life inside the church.Now, 43 people have spoken out against the evangelical church and its leader, Jane Whaley. Those now living on the outside detail verbal, mental and even sexual abuse.Cooper describes an environment that was tightly controlled. Children couldn't talk to other children without an adult present. He also describes a time when he was about 20 years old and received a beating that left him bruised and made it hard to breathe for days. His only offense was sitting quietly during a group session."I was used to a scenario where everyone mobbed you and like the only thing to do, like your mind is going a million miles a second and the only thing to do is let it happen because if you try to fight back, it'll get worse," Cooper said.Once Cooper graduated from high school, he said, you weren't allowed to go to college right away. He was assigned to be Whaley's teaching assistant. During this time he describes seeing more of her alleged discipline firsthand."These were like 8-, 9-year-olds and Jane would tell them to throw their classmate on the ground and get their devils out and they would be jumping on them or putting their knee in their belly," Cooper said.Cooper said he can remember wanting to leave the church before the age of 10, but it wasn't until 2014 and after he was married that he and his wife made the decision to leave.The two now live in Chapel Hill and have a little boy. Cooper is a medical student.Looking back he said he still doesn't fully understand what led his parents to the church. He said they have since left the church as well and apologized for the years they all spent there.Cooper still has an older sister who is still with the church and whom he has heard goes between the church's North Carolina location and its location in Brazil.While he hopes to reach her one day, he said he is looking forward to the rest of his life."I kind of look at it as like a wonderful new world," Cooper said.