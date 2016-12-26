RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Sri Lankan church prints Tupac rap lyrics instead of traditional prayer
EMBED </>More News Videos

A church mistakenly used Tupac rap lyrics in its service

A misprint caused quite the controversy at a Christmas carol service in Sri Lanka.

Church-goers were accidentally given the lyrics to rap legend Tupac Shakur's final hit "Hail Mary," instead of those to the traditional prayer.

The rap version of "Hail Mary" contains profanity-laced lyrics about violence and references the N-word.

The priest apologized for the mistake and said the printer downloaded the wrong song.
Related Topics:
religionu.s. & worldchurchmusicTupac Shakur
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Worshipers gather in Raleigh for Christmas Day mass
Pope wishes Christmas peace to those scarred by war
President-elect Trump attends Christmas services in FL
Renovated Duke Chapel gets ready for Christmas services
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Police respond to disturbance at Cross Creek Mall
Man charged after boy hit, killed by construction truck
N.C. State dismantles Vanderbilt in Independence Bowl
Raleigh tourism remains strong, but HB2 limited growth
Deputies still search for motive in Wilson Co. murders
New phone? Unwrap the ABC11 news app
FSU Chancellor says use of N-word was mistake
Show More
Cameras monitoring 'problematic' Raleigh intersection
Police: Be careful with boxes, don't advertise to thieves
Fans mourn George Michael
Christmas typhoon hammers Philippines
Father-son duo poke fun with 20-foot Christmas tree
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Monday, Dec. 26, 2016
Police respond to disturbance at Cross Creek Mall
Raleigh tourism remains strong, but HB2 limited growth
Cameras monitoring 'problematic' Raleigh intersection
More Video