A misprint caused quite the controversy at a Christmas carol service in Sri Lanka.
Church-goers were accidentally given the lyrics to rap legend Tupac Shakur's final hit "Hail Mary," instead of those to the traditional prayer.
The rap version of "Hail Mary" contains profanity-laced lyrics about violence and references the N-word.
The priest apologized for the mistake and said the printer downloaded the wrong song.
