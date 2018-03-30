RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

First Easter weekend at new Raleigh cathedral

This week marks the first time Holy Week is being celebrated in the Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
This week marks the first time Holy Week is being celebrated in the Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh. The cathedral, which opened in July 2017, will be hosting several events throughout the weekend.

  • Friday, March 30, 3:00 p.m. Service of the Lord's Passion (Good Friday) - Bishop Luis Rafael Zarama will preside at the Good Friday liturgy, during which the passion of the Lord will be commemorated and the cross will be offered for adoration by the faithful. MASS WILL NOT BE CELEBRATED.
  • Saturday, March 31, 8:30 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass - Bishop Luis Rafael Zarama will celebrate the first Easter Vigil Mass in the Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral. Mass will be live-streamed at dioceseofraleigh.org/livestream
  • Sunday, April 1, 10:00 a.m. Easter Sunday Mass - Bishop Luis Rafael Zarama will celebrate Easter Mass.


Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral is located at 715 Nazareth Street, Raleigh, NC 27606. They can be found online at RaleighCathedral.org and reached by phone at (919) 821-9730.
