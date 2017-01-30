Franklin Graham endorses Trump refugee ban

Among those who did offer their support of President Donald Trump's refugee ban was the Rev. Franklin Graham, whose aid agency, the North Carolina-based Samaritan's Purse, works with refugees in Iraq, Greece and other nations.Graham said in a statement that he backed a closer examination of refugees' views on "freedom and liberty" and that Islamic law was incompatible with the Constitution."We need to be sure their philosophies related to freedom and liberty are in line with ours," Graham said.Graham went on to say that Sharia law is "ultimately incompatible with the Constitution of this nation."In July of 2015 Graham proposed a ban on Muslims entering the United States, saying that the country was under attack by "evil."Many clergy had to take special care with how they addressed the issue during Sunday services, given a mix of political views in their congregations.The Rev. Robert Jeffress, the leader of First Baptist Dallas and a vocal supporter of Trump, told "Fox & Friends" television show that Trump was "fulfilling his God-given responsibility to protect this country." A few protesters gathered outside his church during services, with one carrying a sign that read, "Love Thy Neighbor.""We believe in security. We believe in careful vetting. We just don't think a full shutdown is the right reaction," said Scott Arbeiter, head of World Relief, the humanitarian arm of the National Association of Evangelicals, which resettles large numbers of refugees. "These are people who are running from the very terror as a nation we're trying to stop."At Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, a Marietta, Georgia, evangelical church that resettles refugees, a pastor at an early morning service prayed that the congregation would "lift up the Syrian refugee families that we are sponsoring," noting they may never see some members of their family again. The pastor also asked God to grant "wisdom" to Trump so he would make appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court "that can protect the right to life, protect the unborn."The Rev. Gary Manning, rector of Trinity Episcopal Church, in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, said he started revising his sermon at 2:45 a.m. Sunday, anxious to strike the right tone for his politically mixed suburban Milwaukee parish. Worried his preaching would be "not fiery enough for some and not practical enough for others," he ended up speaking about mercy and reflecting on what can be done to help others."One of my Trump supporters walked by and said, 'Thank you for keeping it subtle. I don't think I could have handled being screamed at today,'" Manning said. "It's incumbent upon me to remember that the people in my congregation are doing their best to live out their Christian values."Episcopal Bishop Sean Rowe, who leads the Dioceses of Bethlehem and Northwestern Pennsylvania, said he has never seen such a strong, across-the-spectrum religious response to a social issue. His dioceses include programs to settle refugees, including a Syrian family that had been expecting a relative to come soon - a plan now on hold indefinitely. Rowe said he planned meetings this week with his own clergy and leaders of other faiths on what they should do next to oppose Trump's policy."I find it outrageous at every level," Rowe said. "There's a real sense that the church cannot be silent about this."___Associated Press Writers Rachel Zoll and David Warren in Dallas contributed to this report.