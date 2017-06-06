RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Gay beating case at North Carolina church in hands of jury 4 years after the incident

The entrance to the Word of Faith Fellowship church in Spindale, N.C., seen in 2016 (Alex Sanz)

RUTHERFORDTON, North Carolina --
More than four years after Matthew Fenner said he was beaten by members of his North Carolina church for being gay, the fate of one of his ministers is in the hands of a jury.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Brooke Covington, a longtime minister at Word of Faith Fellowship in Spindale, North Carolina, is accused of leading the 2013 beating to expel Fenner's "homosexual demons."

ORIGINAL INVESTIGATION: Years of ungodly abuse at western North Carolina church


Fenner said he was punched, choked and screamed at for two hours in the sanctuary in January 2013.

The jury deliberated for about an hour Monday and will resume deliberating Tuesday.


Prosecutor Garland Byers said Fenner was held against his will and attacked. Defense lawyer David Teddy said Fenner requested the form of prayer.

NC church has unconventional rules for sex and marriage

If convicted, Covington faces two years in prison. Four others will be tried separately.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religioninvestigationreligionnorth carolina newschild abusesex abuseviolencechurchNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Holocaust survivor, 89, to celebrate bar mitzvah
Here's what you need to know about the Islamic holy month Ramadan
Rare coin saves NW Indiana church's plan for new building
Local Coptic church reacts to terror attack on Egypt
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
What is gerrymandering and how does it hurt voters?
25-year-old charged with classified leak about election
Water emergency in Franklin, Granville, Vance counties
Will a popular grocery store be built in the Bull City?
Now they tell us? Babies should sleep in their own room
Downpour floods floor at Nash Co Sheriff's Office
Durham police identify child shot, still seeking gunman
Show More
Burr: Comey 'looking forward' to testifying on Russia probe
Man wanted in Wake County found in stolen car in Florida
Wake Co. residents urge full school funding at hearing
Cooper says NC House budget 'shortchanging' the state
Dozens of residents rip Cumberland County budget plan
More News
Photos
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
More Photos