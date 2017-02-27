Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
PHOTOS: Broken Faith -- abuse allegations at a western NC church
Email
share
share
tweet
email
AP
Monday, February 27, 2017 04:31AM
Related Topics:
religion
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Broken faith: Years of ungodly abuse at western NC church
Broken faith: Storage annex saved for 'worst sinners'
NC church has unconventional rules for sex and marriage
NC pastor irate after American Girl introduces boy doll
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel tweets at President Trump during Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel grills Damon, Trump in Oscars opening monologue
Broken faith: Years of ungodly abuse at western NC church
15-year-old shot when masked men storm Garner home
Actor Bill Paxton dies at age 61
Show More
Judge rules against effect of Trump comments on Bergdahl case
Dozens of headstones damaged at Jewish cemetery
Multiple suspicious fires blaze through Robeson County
1 killed in Durham shooting
'People's Court' Judge Joseph Wapner dies at 97
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham