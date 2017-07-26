Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
BREAKING NEWS
Watch live: Dedication of Raleigh's new Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral
Full Story
Email
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Watch live: Dedication of Raleigh's new Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral
Full Story
Email
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Wednesday, July 26, 2017 02:34PM
Related Topics:
religion
Raleigh
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
LIVE: Dedication Mass held for new Raleigh cathedral
Bishop Burbige returns to Raleigh for cathedral dedication
3D imaging used for new Raleigh cathedral
Brazilians funneled as 'slaves' by NC church, ex-members say
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
LIVE: Dedication Mass held for new Raleigh cathedral
Wake bracing for bus stop delays with driver shortage
State retirees will see lower insurance premiums
Preschool teacher charged with indecent liberties
Bragg: No change in policy guidance after Trump tweets
Dump truck plows into food truck, littering highway
Man stabbed to death by random ranting stranger
Seven people shot during memorial gathering in High Point
Show More
Adult Summer Camp: Because 'Adulting' is hard
Dad accused of abandoning newborn in parking lot
Verizon reseller to move headquarters to Wake County
DOJ tells White House: Attorney General Sessions has no plans to resign
Mystery surrounds cat attack in Cary - animal or human?
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham