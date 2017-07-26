  • BREAKING NEWS Watch live: Dedication of Raleigh's new Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh</span></div>

Related Topics:
religionRaleigh
Load Comments
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
LIVE: Dedication Mass held for new Raleigh cathedral
Bishop Burbige returns to Raleigh for cathedral dedication
3D imaging used for new Raleigh cathedral
Brazilians funneled as 'slaves' by NC church, ex-members say
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
LIVE: Dedication Mass held for new Raleigh cathedral
Wake bracing for bus stop delays with driver shortage
State retirees will see lower insurance premiums
Preschool teacher charged with indecent liberties
Bragg: No change in policy guidance after Trump tweets
Dump truck plows into food truck, littering highway
Man stabbed to death by random ranting stranger
Seven people shot during memorial gathering in High Point
Show More
Adult Summer Camp: Because 'Adulting' is hard
Dad accused of abandoning newborn in parking lot
Verizon reseller to move headquarters to Wake County
DOJ tells White House: Attorney General Sessions has no plans to resign
Mystery surrounds cat attack in Cary - animal or human?
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
More Photos