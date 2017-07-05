Pope announces new leader for the Diocese of Raleigh

Pope Francis has appointed a new bishop of the Diocese of Raleigh.The announcement was made around 6 a.m. EST in Rome that the Pope has chosen Bishop Luis Rafael Zarama, an auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Atlanta, to serve as the 6th bishop of the Diocese of Raleigh.His installation will occur at Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral on August 29.A new conference about the announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m. today at the Diocese of Raleigh Catholic Center.The appointment comes less than a year after Pope Francis appointed Bishop Michael Burbidge to serve as the Bishop of the Diocese of Arlington, Virginia, after leading the Raleigh Diocese since 2006.According to his biography on the, Bishop Zarama was born in Pasto, Colombia and ordained to the Roman Catholic Priesthood for the Archdiocese of Atlanta in 1993.In 2009, Pope Benedict XVI named the 58-year-old as Titular Bishop of Bararus and Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Atlanta. He was ordained to the Episcopacy later that year.