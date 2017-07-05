RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Pope announces new leader for the Diocese of Raleigh

Bishop Luis Rafael Zarama (Archdiocese of Atlanta)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Pope Francis has appointed a new bishop of the Diocese of Raleigh.

The announcement was made around 6 a.m. EST in Rome that the Pope has chosen Bishop Luis Rafael Zarama, an auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Atlanta, to serve as the 6th bishop of the Diocese of Raleigh.

His installation will occur at Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral on August 29.

A new conference about the announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m. today at the Diocese of Raleigh Catholic Center.

The appointment comes less than a year after Pope Francis appointed Bishop Michael Burbidge to serve as the Bishop of the Diocese of Arlington, Virginia, after leading the Raleigh Diocese since 2006.

RELATED: Raleigh's Bishop Burbidge transferred to Diocese of Arlington

According to his biography on the Archdiocese of Atlanta's website, Bishop Zarama was born in Pasto, Colombia and ordained to the Roman Catholic Priesthood for the Archdiocese of Atlanta in 1993.

In 2009, Pope Benedict XVI named the 58-year-old as Titular Bishop of Bararus and Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Atlanta. He was ordained to the Episcopacy later that year.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
religioncatholic churchRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Pope reverses Vatican stand on British sick baby case
Pope removes German cardinal as sex abuse crisis catches up
IAR increases security for Ramadan after London attacks
Raleigh Islamic Association hosts officers for Ramadan
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Police: Multiple people shot after Raleigh fireworks show
NYPD officer fatally shot inside patrol vehicle
Large crowds enjoy the 4th across the Triangle and Sandhills
Raleigh welcomes new US citizens on Fourth of July
Durham police captain saves 3-year-old's life
2 arrested, 1 wanted in Cumberland County murder
5-year-old killed while he, brother played with gun
Show More
Man catches 964 pound tiger shark, nearly sinks boat
Man charged in Cumberland County shooting and crash
NC police search for counterfeit money culprits
Police ID pedestrian fatally hit by Durham city bus
Infant human organs found in casket on North Philly street
More News
Photos
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
More Photos