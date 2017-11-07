Rev. Billy Graham celebrates his 99th birthday!

Here are nine things to know about one of America's most famous religious figures:



Born November 7th, 2017 in Charlotte, the first of four children raised on the family's dairy farm



His 1949 Los Angeles Crusade -- scheduled for three weeks, but lasting more than eight -- thrust him into the national spotlight





Began his weekly "Hour of Decision" radio program in 1950, which was heard around the world for more than six decades





Made history in the early 1950s by demanding that the ropes separating the races at one of his Crusades in the South be taken down





His 1957 New York City Crusade -- scheduled for six weeks but lasting for sixteen -- is said to have reached more than two million people





Took the stage at Madison Square Garden alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during his 1957 New York crusade and called for an end to segregation



In 1999, became the first non-musician to be inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame





Has preached the Christian message to more people in live audiences than anyone else in history-- nearly 215 million people in more than 185 countries and territories





Will celebrate his birthday today with one of his favorite desserts: lemon cake with lard icing

