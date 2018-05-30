SPIRITUALITY

Televangelist asking for donations to buy $54 million jet

EMBED </>More Videos

Louisiana gospel televangelist wants his disciples to help him buy a $54 million private jet. He says 'Jesus wouldn't be riding a donkey'. (Jesse Duplantis Ministries)

DESTREHAN, La. --
A prosperity gospel televangelist is asking disciples to "pray about becoming a partner" to his mission of obtaining a $54 million private jet.

VIDEO: Michigan fire chief says cameras captured angel image above truck

The Louisiana-based ministry of Jesse Duplantis has already paid cash for three other private planes, but he says God told him "I want you to believe in me for a Falcon 7X."
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that Duplantis made the pitch to his followers in the May 21 edition of his weekly video address.

RELATED: Palo Alto pastor resigns after series of unsavory tweets

Duplantis says the three-engine plane would allow the ministry to fly "anywhere in the world in one stop," reducing fuel costs while maintaining a global reach.

Duplantis says Jesus Christ "wouldn't be riding a donkey" today -- "he'd be in an airplane flying all over the world."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religionreligiondonationstelevisionmillionaireu.s. & worldchurchairport newsspiritualityLouisianaLouisiana
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPIRITUALITY
Photo captures heartwarming moment during nap time
More spirituality
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Durham rabbi resigns following ethics complaint of sexual nature
GQ magazine includes the Bible on 'don't have to read' list
Churches plan billboard message about guns along I-40/85
First Easter Mass at new Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Body cam video shows Kyron Hinton confrontation
Raleigh ranked No. 1 on Amazon's finalist housing markets
New Wake County superintendent sits down with ABC11
No charges for Johnston Co. teen who fatally stabbed man fighting with his mother
Fayetteville road widening project upsets homeowners
Harvey Weinstein indicted on rape, sex act charges in New York
Cary business offering customers chance to volunteer for store credit
NCAA announces penalties in North Carolina Central University case
Show More
'Live Championship Wrestling' brings family entertainment to Franklin County
State of Emergency declared in western NC counties after heavy rains
Woman says somebody shot at her car in Wendell
Chick-Fil-A owner in Sacramento gives employees raise
Birth control pills recalled due to packaging error that could lead to pregnancy
More News