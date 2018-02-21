BILLY GRAHAM

Triangle social media memories of the Rev. Billy Graham

EMBED </>More Videos

Triangle residents share personal memories of Rev. Billy Graham (News and Observer)

By
The death of famed Evangelist Billy Graham has rocked people around the Triangle.

According to a spokesman, Jeremy Blume, Graham died around 7:45 Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, NC, of natural causes. He was 99.
READ MORE: Evangelist Billy Graham dies at age 99; reached millions

Many are taking to social media to share their personal reactions to the death of the beloved native Tar Heel.




Do you have a personal memory of Billy Graham? Share it with us on Twitter or Instagram using #ABC11 and #BillyGraham.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
religionbilly grahamcelebrity deathsnorth carolina newsreligionRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BILLY GRAHAM
Duke professor wrote the book on Billy Graham
Woman recalls experience at Graham's 1973 Raleigh visit
All we know about Rev. Billy Graham's funeral arrangements
Pres. Trump, others react to Rev. Billy Graham's death
More billy graham
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Duke professor wrote the book on Billy Graham
Woman recalls experience at Graham's 1973 Raleigh visit
All we know about Rev. Billy Graham's funeral arrangements
Pres. Trump, others react to Rev. Billy Graham's death
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
After rumors of white nationalist rally, counter-protesters gather at UNC-Chapel Hill
Woman recalls experience at Graham's 1973 Raleigh visit
Duke professor wrote the book on Billy Graham
All we know about Rev. Billy Graham's funeral arrangements
Evangelist Billy Graham dies at age 99; reached millions
TIMELINE: A look back at Rev. Billy Graham's life
Rachel's Challenge comes to Johnston County school
Dallas Mavericks begin investigation after misconduct allegations
Show More
Raleigh man struck, killed on Capital Boulevard
Police desperately search for missing Charlotte mother, autistic son
Wake school board talks school-safety changes after Parkland
Proposed SC law would fine saggy pants wearers
After school district mergers, lawmakers study division
More News
Top Video
Remembering Billy Graham
Duke professor wrote the book on Billy Graham
After rumors of white nationalist rally, counter-protesters gather at UNC-Chapel Hill
Raleigh salon's 'Kicks For Kids' drive helps provide shoes to children in need
More Video