NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) --Halloween is here! But parents, before you get caught up in the excitement we want to remind you to take extra precautions when trick or treating with your kids.
Law enforcement is encouraging you to check the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry before taking your kids around the neighborhood on Halloween.
There are more than 17,000 registered sex offenders in the state. More than a thousand combined in Wake and Durham counties alone.
There's no law in North Carolina that prevents sex offenders from handing out candy to your child. Even if you think you live in a safe neighborhood, it's still a good idea to check the registry just to be sure.
State law requires anyone convicted of a sex offense crime or an offense against a minor to be registered on the list.
You can find offenders near you by searching the sex offender registry online.