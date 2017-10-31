Reminder: Check sex offender registry before trick or treating

(Shutterstock)

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) --
Halloween is here! But parents, before you get caught up in the excitement we want to remind you to take extra precautions when trick or treating with your kids.

Law enforcement is encouraging you to check the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry before taking your kids around the neighborhood on Halloween.

There are more than 17,000 registered sex offenders in the state. More than a thousand combined in Wake and Durham counties alone.

There's no law in North Carolina that prevents sex offenders from handing out candy to your child. Even if you think you live in a safe neighborhood, it's still a good idea to check the registry just to be sure.

State law requires anyone convicted of a sex offense crime or an offense against a minor to be registered on the list.

You can find offenders near you by searching the sex offender registry online.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
halloweentrick or treatsex offendernorth carolina newsNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Suspect in violent crime spree captured after manhunt
Police: 18-month-old child found with maggots in diaper
Clown arrested for sleeping in stranger's bedroom
Woman confronts worker wearing blackface in Staples
McDonald's manager seriously injured in Durham robbery
Surrogate gives birth to two babies, discovers one is hers
Neighbors help put brakes on Cary-Morrisville road project
Third worker dies from injuries in Pasquotank Prison attack
Show More
Parents, avoid the Halloween headaches - plan ahead
Drug-laced candy could be in your child's Halloween bag
Switched at birth! Raleigh man reunites with biological sister
Johnston County couple charged with abuse of disabled woman
'Terrifying:' Eyewitness describes Glenwood South shooting
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Triangle pets prep for howling Halloween
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
PHOTOS: Explore 50 years of Ebony fashion at the NC Art Museum
1 in custody, 3 at large in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery
More Photos