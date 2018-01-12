  • LIVE VIDEO Carolina Hurricanes officially introduce new owner Tom Dundon
  • LIVE VIDEO NC MLK Commission celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday

Report: 258 cases of human trafficking in NC in 2017

EMBED </>More Videos

NC officials highlight importance of Human Trafficking Awareness Month

By
WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein released the 2017 numbers for human trafficking cases in the state Thursday at the Salvation Army of Wake County.

Representatives from nonprofits, law enforcement, and government agencies who play a role in combatting human trafficking gathered on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

Stein said there were 1,200 victims/survivors and 258 cases of human trafficking in the state in 2017, describing it as a dramatic increase.

But he said that doesn't mean the crime has worsened.

Rather he said it means there are more efforts to stop human trafficking, along with more awareness about the issue.

"I think that's actually a good thing because we know that there are thousands of people who are suffering from this crime here in North Carolina right now," Stein said. "Those people need to know that there are resources there to help so please just reach out to law enforcement, reach out to service providers like the Salvation Army because. There is a way out of what seems like a hopeless situation."

The Salvation Army of Wake County's "Project FIGHT," which stands for Freeing Individuals Gripped by Human Trafficking, is dedicated to fighting human trafficking.

"Project FIGHT" focuses on education/awareness, outreach, case management, and collaboration.

The Governor proclaimed January Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

North Carolina ranks among the top 10 states when it comes to human trafficking cases.

Stein also addressed the alleged human trafficking case in Cumberland County.

"Obviously, it's just charges at this point and the allegations, they sound horrendous," Stein said. "Young people, even pre-teens, being forced to labor 40 hours a week and taken out of school ... It shocks the conscience "
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
Human Traffickingnorth carolina newsWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4 wanted in Cumberland County child slavery ring surrender
Drunk man crashes armored vehicle into store, steals booze
Wendell man killed by own car while trying to push it off US-64
Woman stabbed multiple times outside Raleigh Food Lion
Neighbors outraged after woman gets naked, pees by car
President Trump denies vulgarity about African countries
Man catches fire after being tasered, sprayed with tear gas
Charlotte suspect killed, officer wounded in shootout at police HQ
Show More
Morrisville man recalls chilling run-in with McCollum Ranch escapee
Sam's Club closing stores across the U.S., including Morrisville location
Federal agencies to join investigation into child slavery ring
Flying Fairy toy sparks concerns after catching fire
Durham man charged with 2 'LetGo' armed robberies
More News
Top Video
Wendell man killed by own car while trying to push it off US-64
Charlotte suspect killed, officer wounded in shootout at police HQ
Morrisville man recalls chilling run-in with McCollum Ranch escapee
Federal agencies to join investigation into child slavery ring
More Video