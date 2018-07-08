Report: Aircraft crashes near William and Mary campus in Virginia

EMBED </>More Videos

Aircraft crashes near William and Mary campus in Virginia (WVEC) (WTVD)

WILLIAMSBURG, V.A. --
An aircraft crashed into a townhome building in Williamsburg on Sunday afternoon, officials say.

The aircraft, which was originally thought to be a helicopter, plummeted around 4:30 p.m in the 1100 block of Settlement Drive.

The crash was near the College of William and Mary.


The tweet from the College of William and Mary urged residents to avoid the area.

The college also said the crash happened in a residential area near Dillard Complex, which is a dormitory for the university.

No other information has been released. Officials have not yet said whether or not there are injuries or deaths.

This is a developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
helicopter crashVirginia
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris lurks off North Carolina coast
Insider attack in Afghanistan killed soldier from California
4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway
Jet Blue flight crew helps dog in distress
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in Calif.
Swimmer dies in rough conditions at Outer Banks
US reportedly threatened nations over WHO breastfeeding measure
Stedman woman awarded for 104 years of outstanding citizenship
Show More
Two-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound in California
Netflix removing online review system
Oklahoma man faces jail time for overdue movie rental
Democrats may reject Republican convention in Charlotte
Property manager calls cops on man for wearing socks in pool
More News