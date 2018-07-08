TribeAlert: There has been an aviation incident in the residential area near Dillard Complex. Avoid the area. WMPD will follow up if campus impacts are eminent. — William & Mary News (@WMNews) July 8, 2018

An aircraft crashed into a townhome building in Williamsburg on Sunday afternoon, officials say.The aircraft, which was originally thought to be a helicopter, plummeted around 4:30 p.m in the 1100 block of Settlement Drive.The crash was near the College of William and Mary.The tweet from the College of William and Mary urged residents to avoid the area.The college also said the crash happened in a residential area near Dillard Complex, which is a dormitory for the university.No other information has been released. Officials have not yet said whether or not there are injuries or deaths.This is a developing story.