WILLIAMSBURG, V.A. --An aircraft crashed into a townhome building in Williamsburg on Sunday afternoon, officials say.
The aircraft, which was originally thought to be a helicopter, plummeted around 4:30 p.m in the 1100 block of Settlement Drive.
The crash was near the College of William and Mary.
TribeAlert: There has been an aviation incident in the residential area near Dillard Complex. Avoid the area. WMPD will follow up if campus impacts are eminent.— William & Mary News (@WMNews) July 8, 2018
The tweet from the College of William and Mary urged residents to avoid the area.
The college also said the crash happened in a residential area near Dillard Complex, which is a dormitory for the university.
No other information has been released. Officials have not yet said whether or not there are injuries or deaths.
