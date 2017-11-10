Report: Charlotte air traffic controller arrested for having weapon of mass destruction

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
An air traffic controller at Charlotte Douglas International Airport was arrested Friday for having a weapon of mass destruction, ABC affiliate WSOC reported.

Paul Dandan was working in the Charlotte Douglas airport at the time of his arrest, sources say.

Dandan had some kind of explosive, which was not at the airport, sources told the Charlotte TV station.

Dandan's roommate was arrested for having bomb-making materials, which were not at the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration has terminated Dandan's access to the airport.

A man identified as Derrick Fells allegedly made a homemade pipe bomb to use against a neighbor who he was having a dispute with, police said.

Fells decided not use the Pipe Bomb and instead gave the pipe bomb to Dandon, an acquaintance. who works for the FAA.

"The FAA employee only had access to the offsite Air Traffic Control Tower and had no access to the restricted areas of the terminal or ramp. He did not have access to any aircraft at the Airport," Charlotte Douglas Airport said in a release.

Federal agents are involved in the investigation.

