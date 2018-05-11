BUZZWORTHY

Report: NC doctor's license on hold after human fat found in bags in closet

generic photo (Credit: Shutterstock)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC --
North Carolina's Medical Board has suspended the license of a doctor who they say reused syringes and dermatology products on multiple patients and stored human fat in plastic bags in a closet.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the board suspended the license of Dr. Anne Litton White of Winston-Salem effective last Monday following complaints from six former employees.

Among the accusations were that White did not allow staff to dispose of syringes and unused botulinum toxin or filler product, but had the unused portions stored in baggies in her office. At least four former workers said some of that product was later injected into another patient.

The newspaper could not reach White's lawyer for comment.

White will have an opportunity to respond to the charges at a June 21 hearing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
doctorsdoctor arrestedhuman remains foundnorth carolina newsbuzzworthyWinston-Salem
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BUZZWORTHY
Fly to infinity and beyond in this Toy Story-themed plane
What moms really want for Mother's Day
Durham dentist, husband create yummy, sugar-free caramels
Dog rescued from Colorado wastewater treatment plant
More buzzworthy
Top Stories
NAACP Legal Defense Fund responds to viral video of officer putting man in chokehold
ABC11's Tisha Powell on the ups and downs of being a military spouse
Police: Woman jailed after slipper-slapping granddaughter
Video of Apex student tearing down Black Lives Matter mural goes viral
'You should help us': Desperate plea from family of Garner man killed in hit-and-run
'Grandma Shirley' gets help achieving law school dream after devastating fire
LIST: NC school districts closed for teacher's rally on May 16
Divers find proof that shipwreck off NC coast is steamship that sank in 1838
Show More
Group raises money to bail women, caregivers out of jail before Mother's Day
Gov. Cooper presents budget, says 'it's a shame' teachers have to rally in Raleigh
Woman accused of stalking, sending 65,000 texts after one date
Durham leaders take first step in deciding future of Confederate monuments
Army soldier gets ear grown inside arm for transplant
More News