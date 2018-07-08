TribeAlert: There has been an aviation incident in the residential area near Dillard Complex. Avoid the area. WMPD will follow up if campus impacts are eminent. — William & Mary News (@WMNews) July 8, 2018

Dispatchers say a helicopter crashed into a building in Williamsburg on Sunday afternoon.The crash was near the College of William and Mary.The tweet from the College of William and Mary urged residents to avoid the area.The college also said the crash happened in a residential area near Dillard Complex, which is a dormitory for the university.No other information has been released.This is a developing story.