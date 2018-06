BREAKING: ATF Baltimore is responding to a shooting incident at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md. pic.twitter.com/GQ1bMAejzQ — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) June 28, 2018

The Anne Arundel Police in Maryland confirms there is an active shooter at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis.ATF Baltimore is responding to the incident.The building has been evacuated.President Trump has been briefed.White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters says "our thoughts and prayers are with all that are affected."